Milwaukee suspected road rage shooting; freeway temporarily shut down

Milwaukee County sheriff's deputies are searching for a suspected road rage shooter. Their investigation even shut down a stretch of I-94 near the stadium interchange for a while on Monday, May 20.

During the morning rush and in the shadow of American Family Field, I-94 became a crime scene.

"Today, it was really bad," said Salvador Escobedo, who got stuck in traffic.

Road rage shooting on I-94 near stadium interchange, Milwaukee

Escobedo was trying to get to work on Monday morning. Instead, he got stuck in unusual traffic.

"It took me 30 minutes just to get from downtown Milwaukeee to get here to my place. It’s normally five to seven minutes, but today took 30 minutes just to come to my place to work," Escobedo said.

That is because Milwaukee County sheriff's deputies shut down I-94 west near the stadium interchange. Deputies walked a stretch of the freeway looking for evidence. A spokesperson tells FOX6 News they found two casings.

Road rage shooting on I-94 near stadium interchange, Milwaukee

"Too many crazy people and I think it’s too many weapons," Escobedo said.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) said the shooting happened around 7:20 a.m. Monday. The victim called 911 and reported a road rage incident that started on city streets and then moved to the freeway. Bullets hit that person's car. The spokesperson said nobody was hurt.

Drivers like Escobedo say they have to be extra vigilant.

"Now with these sort of crazy people driving on the freeways, you have to watch every single angle, everywhere. Watch your back mirrors, especially some people get rude," Escobedo said.

Road rage shooting on I-94 near stadium interchange, Milwaukee

Westbound I-94 was closed from about 9 a.m. until 10:15 a.m.

Right now, MCSO is not sharing a description of the suspected shooter's car. But the agency is investigating.