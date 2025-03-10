Milwaukee survivor of domestic violence; woman shares story of recovery

The Brief A Milwaukee woman shared her story of recovery after becoming a victim of domestic violence with FOX6 News. Juliana Marchena's life was forever changed in June 2021. Through her recovery, Marchena is doing what she can to stay positive for her children.



Milwaukee police have tracked a rise in domestic violence cases over the last few years. It is not often we hear from survivors. But one woman wanted to share her story with the hope of helping others.

One woman's story

What we know:

On June 12, 2021, Juliana Marchena's life was turned upside down. She told FOX6 News at the time, she was in an abusive relationship.

Marchena said her fiancé was beating her while she was driving near Farwell and Lafayette in Milwaukee. Their two kids were also in the car. Even though she was not there, Marchena's mother said she knew something was wrong.

What they're saying:

"I tried calling her, she didn’t answer the phone, it's not like her at all," said Madeline Crespo, Marchena's mother.

"He was the love of my life," Marchena said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Marchena said the next thing she knew, her fiancé started shooting.

"She grabbed the baby, protected him, threw him out the window so he could run while she shielded the other baby," Crespo said.

Madeline Crespo

Years of recovery

What we know:

Marchena was shot four times in the back while shielding her 3-month-old from the bullets. Then she was shot twice in the head before her fiancé shot himself.

Video from that day showed both of the children were unharmed.

Again, Madeline Crespo is Marchena's mother. She works for a company that contracts with FOX6 – which is how we heard about her daughter's survival story.

"Any woman that is in a situation – get out. First signs – leave him get out get some help. Don’t go back," Crespo said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Crespo said her daughter has had multiple surgeries – including receiving a titanium plate that replaces part of her skull.

Juliana Marchena

"Every time it gets an infection due to the brain that it’s titanium, they have to keep opening her brain and it's very dangerous," Crespo said.

Juliana Marchena

Marchena is now 24 years old. Despite the challenges, she said she stays strong for the two people who matter most to her.

Call for help

What you can do:

If you or someone you know needs help, there is a National Domestic Violence Hotline. Call anytime at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).