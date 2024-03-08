Milwaukee student's firearm at school; 13-year-old arrested
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 13-year-old boy was arrested Thursday afternoon, March 17 for allegedly bringing a firearm to a middle school.
Officers were dispatched to Morse Middle School around 2:15 p.m. Thursday – after someone indicated the student had a firearm at the school.
The student was taken into custody. A firearm was recovered.
Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.