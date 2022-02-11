Milwaukee students' Black history event brings figures to life

Fifth graders at Milwaukee's Maple Tree School are celebrating African Americans who made history by becoming them through its annual "Black History Wax Museum."

With many notable figures in Black history, the students had plenty to choose from, including Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks and others.

"They went online, they looked at a lot of different people and were able to pick their person," student teacher Katrina Patterson said. "We limited them with doing athletes this year, and wanted them to do a person in history, and I think that made a big difference."

The historical figures came to life with the push of a button. Students like Edmond Green – "Dr. Martin Luther King Jr." – appreciated the challenge to dive deep into Black history.

"I had a lot of fun writing about him because he stood up for equal rights for Black people," Green said. "That’s basically what Black history means to me, standing up for equal rights and being fair to all people."

Edmond Green in Maple Creek Elementary's annual "Black History Wax Museum"

Each student researched their figure of Black history and presented all the facts to their peers – some even dressed the part.

"It’s history. It’s a lot of their history. I hope they remember it, and they’re able to one day tell somebody else or tell their kids about that famous African American that they learned about," said Patterson.

