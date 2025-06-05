Milwaukee student brought 'full-auto' firearm to school; teen arrested

article

The Brief An investigation is underway after a student brought a firearm to a Milwaukee school. The 14-year-old male student was arrested. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.



A 14-year-old boy has been arrested after he brought a firearm to a Milwaukee school on May 30.

What we know:

The incident occurred at Carmen Middle School of Science and Technology: South Campus at around 8:55 a.m.

The school is located near 15th and Hayes.

Police say the 14-year-old student "brought a full-auto firearm to school."

No additional details about the incident have been released.

What's next:

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.