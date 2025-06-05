Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee student brought 'full-auto' firearm to school; teen arrested

Published  June 5, 2025 7:57am CDT
The Brief

    • An investigation is underway after a student brought a firearm to a Milwaukee school.
    • The 14-year-old male student was arrested.
    • Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

MILWAUKEE - A 14-year-old boy has been arrested after he brought a firearm to a Milwaukee school on May 30.  

What we know:

The incident occurred at Carmen Middle School of Science and Technology: South Campus at around 8:55 a.m. 

The school is located near 15th and Hayes. 

Police say the 14-year-old student "brought a full-auto firearm to school."

No additional details about the incident have been released. 

What's next:

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office. 

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

