Milwaukee student brought 'full-auto' firearm to school; teen arrested
MILWAUKEE - A 14-year-old boy has been arrested after he brought a firearm to a Milwaukee school on May 30.
What we know:
The incident occurred at Carmen Middle School of Science and Technology: South Campus at around 8:55 a.m.
The school is located near 15th and Hayes.
Police say the 14-year-old student "brought a full-auto firearm to school."
No additional details about the incident have been released.
What's next:
Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.