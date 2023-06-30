Milwaukee strong-armed robbery; woman struck, dragged by vehicle

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a strong-arm robbery that occurred on Thursday, June 29 near Howell and Oklahoma. It happened around 11:45 p.m.

Police say the suspect got into the victim's driver's seat while the victim was outside the vehicle. The victim attempted to stop the suspect, an altercation took place, the suspect put the vehicle in drive, drug and struck the victim with the vehicle.

The victim, a 57-year-old Milwaukee woman, was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The vehicle was later located in the area of Pine Avenue and Ohio Avenue unoccupied.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.