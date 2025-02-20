Milwaukee streetcar electrical switches fail due to snow, salt

article

The Brief Milwaukee's downtown streetcar system has been having issues during the winter months. Snow and salt are causing electrical switches to short out. Officials hope to replace the switches once the weather dries out. Each switch costs roughly $100,000.



Winter weather and all that comes with it is wreaking havoc on Milwaukee's downtown streetcar system.

What's at issue?

What we know:

The city's Department of Public Works (DPW) said snow and salt are causing electrical switches to short out – and that is causing repeated service shutdowns.

Each time a shutdown happens, DPW officials said they have to inspect and clean out the switches before they can safely resume the streetcar's operation.

DPW Finance Manager Chuck Schumacher told a Common Council committee on Thursday, Feb. 20 they hope to replace the malfunctioning switches when the weather dries out – but only if they can come up with the money.

Schumacher said the replacement switches cost about $100,000 each.

