Milwaukee street takeovers; support for new ordinance, $500 fine

Milwaukee police responded to another street takeover, this one on Sunday night, June 8, 2025.

Police were called to the city's south side around 4 p.m.

There are tire marks all over this intersection at 14th and Burnham.

The area was shut down after police were called to a street takeover.

FOX6 spoke with people who say the same takeover happens every year.

They're calling on the city to be better prepared.

Support for new ordinance

What they're saying:

People hanging out of cars, burning tires, and a large police response. That was what the area of 14th and Burnham looked like during Sunday night's street takeover.

"It’s not fair for people who have to get up and go to work in the morning, or take their kids to school to be woken up at three in the morning, because some people decide to do donuts and set off firecrackers and shoot in the air," said Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

"They are dangerous. I witnessed a vehicle doing a donut in this intersection. People just feet away. He would have lost control of the car, someone else was burning out, they could have lost control of the car -- anyone could have gotten hurt," said Milwaukee Common Council President Jose Perez.

The police gave out four citations.

The week before, Mayor Cavalier Johnson announced his support for an ordinance circulating common council.

It would fine anyone involved in a street takeover $500.

MPD also assigned five "patrol missions" to the north side and five to the south side, along with two tow trucks to crack down on the takeovers and those involved.

FOX6 asked police if those missions responded Sunday. MPD wouldn't say.

No connection to Puerto Rican Festival Parade

What they're saying:

"Every year, it happens," said Walter Garron, Puerto Rican Festival Parade President.

More than two miles away, Garron led the Puerto Rican Parade.

"Puerto Ricans feel proud, and they want to get their flags and sometimes people get carried away," said Garron.

Garron says the parade had nothing to do with the takeover. The festivities were over by 7 p.m.

He says he's frustrated because, every national Puerto Rican day parade, this happens.

"If people already know that this happens every year, why don't they prepare? Make the correct measurements for the closures on the street," added Garron.

Garron says when planning the parade, they don't serve alcohol to keep the event family-friendly.

He says the takeovers are frustrating on a day the community is supposed to celebrate.

"For us to be reflected that way, that’s not us, and it’s a little disappointing," said Garron.

Milwaukee police told FOX6 that they have not had issues on past National Puerto Rican Parade days.

FOX6 will keep you posted as the common council debates the street takeover ordinance.

Perez says the council will discuss the street takeovers.