Milwaukee street takeovers; residents call for action
MILWAUKEE - Videos show a series of street takeovers across Milwaukee over the weekend, sparking concern among residents and witnesses.
What they're saying:
Mary Wilson said she was startled awake around 3 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 31, when cars began spinning in circles outside her downtown hotel. The marks left behind on Wisconsin and Water told the story of one takeover.
"It was just wild," Wilson said. "Definitely, it was so insanely loud, there was no way you could have slept through it. It was just the car spinning, doing donuts, there were a few people hanging out of the window."
Hours earlier, just before midnight near 6th and Clybourn, video showed another incident, while fireworks were launched into the sky.
Gail Gaillard has lived near 17th and Walnut for more than 40 years. She witnessed another takeover near 17th and Walnut.
"That was really bad last night," Gaillard said. "I’ve never seen anything like this in my life. I don’t like it, because I’m very scared and I’m an older person."
Dig deeper:
Earlier this summer, Mayor Cavalier Johnson announced support for an ordinance targeting takeover spectators with fines.
The Milwaukee Police Department also mentioned doing directed patrol missions on the north and south sides to crack down on takeover activity.
Neighbors said they want stronger enforcement to stop the reckless rowdiness in its tracks.
"I just wish they would just stop doing what they’re doing, because they’re hurting other people, they’re tearing their properties up," Gaillard said.
Witnesses said police did respond to all the incidents.
FOX6 reached out for additional information from MPD but has not yet received a response.
