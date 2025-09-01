Milwaukee street takeovers; police respond to nearly 20 in 2 days

The Brief Multiple intersections in the City of Milwaukee became the scene of a street takeover. Video seen on social media shows drivers in cars doing massive donuts in intersections; sometimes people are hanging out of the vehicles. Milwaukee's mayor said he wants action, possibly a task force to look into this type of crime.



Milwaukee police are criss-crossing across the city, attempting to crack down on street takeovers. Officers responded to nearly 20 takeovers over the weekend.

Milwaukee street takeovers

What we know:

If the streaks staining the streets in Milwaukee are not jarring enough, you have to see what caused them. Video of Milwaukee street takeovers flooded social media over the weekend.

The video annoyed some and alarmed others.

What they're saying:

"There was no way you could have slept through it," said Mary Wilson, who saw the street takeover.

"I don't like it, because I'm very scared and I'm an older person," said Gail Gaillard, who witnessed a street takeover.

Officer response

By the numbers:

Milwaukee police say officers responded to nearly 20 takeovers from Saturday through Sunday morning. Three people were arrested, four were cited, and six vehicles were towed.

What they're saying:

The video of the dangerous drivers on social media caught the attention of Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

"I think in one of the videos somebody got hit by a car. This is dangerous stuff and somebody’s going to end up dead if they don’t stop," Johnson said.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Mayor Johnson said the acts are not only dangerous, but also a quality of life issue. Johnson said when the Common Council gets back into session, he wants city leaders to take up legislation he supported in June. That would fine spectators of street takeovers at least $500.

The mayor also addressed the idea of a possible National Guard intervention.

"The mission of the United States military is not that boots on the ground for stuff like that, it’s for insurrection, it’s for rebellion against the United States. It’s not for that," Johnson said.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson

Johnson suggested more local solutions, like a task force to crack down on drivers. He also mentioned partnering with the Department of Public Works, prosecutors, local, state and even federal law enforcement.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"For folks who are partaking in these events, I want their vehicles towed. For people who are promoting these events, I want them cited. I want the spectators cited if they continue to do it. I want them to have escalators in terms of the citations that they get and if they require some jail time them, so be it," Johnson said.

SKYFOX captures tire marks at intersection where street takeover happened

What's next:

Mayor Johnson said he is going to talk to the Department of Public Works about changes in the roadways that could help. He also mentioned talking with those in the legal system and even if the FBI to crack down on the issue and hold people accountable.

Related article