Milwaukee street takeovers; MPA’s National Guard proposal sparks backlash

Earlier this week, Milwaukee Police Association President Alex Ayala floated an idea to help address the city’s growing street takeover problem: bring in the National Guard.

"Maybe exploring something like the National Guard could benefit the City of Milwaukee and we can curb some of this crime down and the police can do their job while maybe they take care of crowd control or other needs that need to be met," Ayala said.

The suggestion quickly drew criticism from city leaders and activists.

The idea was not on the agenda, but it became a focal point during Thursday’s meeting of the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission on Sept. 4.

Chair Miriam Horwitz, a former deputy city attorney, said such a deployment would be unconstitutional.

"I was very disappointed that the union president said that, because I don't think it's appropriate for military personnel, National Guard, to be in a role of policing," Horwitz said. "That's not their job, you know? And if it's not an insurrection, like I say, if it doesn't meet one of the specific items, examples listed in the law, then they have no business doing it."

Activists also voiced opposition. Casey Serrano with the Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression warned the group would protest if National Guard troops were deployed in the city.

"We don't want this, and also, if you bring it here, we are going to protest. We are going to be in the streets. We are not going to let you terrify us out of who we are," Serrano said.

The pushback comes as the MPA remains in lengthy contract negotiations with the city.

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump has already said he plans to bring troops to Chicago and Baltimore, following deployments in Washington, D.C.

Earlier this week, a federal judge in California ruled against the administration’s use of federal troops for crime suppression, though the case is expected to be appealed.