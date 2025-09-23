Milwaukee street takeovers; city leaders increase fine for 'spectators'

The Brief If you're caught being a spectator at a street takeover in Milwaukee, it will cost you more. The Milwaukee Common Council increased the fine for spectators from $20 to $500. City leaders will be talking with Milwaukee police about enforcement of these fees.



Recording, attending or encouraging a street takeover could land you a hefty fine in the City of Milwaukee. The Milwaukee Common Council approved on Tuesday, Sept. 23, an ordinance to fine spectators $500.

Street takeover fines OK'd

What we know:

Street takeovers are nothing new to Milwaukee. But members of the Common Council say there are more of them happening.

On Tuesday, the Common Council unanimously passed an ordinance increasing the spectator fine from $20 to $500. A spectator includes anyone recording, encouraging or attending a street takeover.

Some people do not think it will make a difference.

What they're saying:

"If you are really going to be doing something, go to the ones who is actually driving," said Sharon McGee of Milwaukee. "They don’t have control of these people."

Then, there are concerns about just being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

"Obviously, if I see some teenagers doing donuts in the middle of an intersection, I may stop and gawk for a minute too, before I move on. And I don’t want a $500 ticket," said Jeff Szymczak, visiting from Illinois.

Those supporting the ordinance are hopeful for accountability.

"People wouldn’t be endangering themselves and those around them at least nearly to the extent they are, unless they are going to become media stars," said Milwaukee Alderman Scott Spiker.

Enforcing the fines

What's next:

The Milwaukee Common Council talked about how they are going to work with Milwaukee police on how they intend to enforce this. Then they will share that information with the public.

FOX6 News asked Milwaukee police how many street takeovers officers have responded to in 2025. They replied that on Sept. 15, the department implemented a new process to accurately track them – and confirmed seven street takeovers. Police are not providing data before Sept. 15.