Milwaukee street takeover on city's southside; police say no arrests

The Brief Milwaukee police say they broke up a street takeover on the city's south side on Sunday evening, June 8. The takeover happened at 13th and Burnham Street. Officials said there were no arrests or injuries.



Milwaukee police confirmed for FOX6 News there had been a street takeover at 13th and Burnham Street on the city's south side on Sunday evening, June 8.

Events like these are often fueled by social media, city officials have said.

Street takeover confirmed

What we know:

Officials said there were no arrests and no injuries at the location on Sunday evening.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Street takeover investigated at 13th and Burnham, Milwaukee

FOX6 News has a crew on the scene – and we will update this post when more information is available.

MPD on street takeovers

What we know:

To address the problem of street takeovers, the Milwaukee Police Department told the Milwaukee Common Council back on May 22, that they will be doing what's called directed patrol missions.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Five teams of police officers will be dedicated to the north side and five to the south side, along with two tow trucks to crack down on the takeovers and those involved.

MPD created a map of 52 locations where these takeovers are happening.

Related article

What you can do:

Milwaukee police say if you see street takeovers happening, call and report them so officials can send officers.