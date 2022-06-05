Milwaukee Strain for the Brain fundraiser for brain tumor research

Milwaukee's Strain for the Brain Run/Walk took place Sunday, June 5, honoring individuals living with a brain tumor, those who lost the fight and the many people who love them.

With a countdown, they were off.

"It’s bringing families and patients together to realize they are not alone in this battle," said Dr. Jennifer Connelly, Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin.

Jessica and Mona Stanke's footsteps carried on the memory of their cousin.

"It’s emotional – good for us to be here together," said Mona Stanke.

They found support from others while bringing awareness to brain tumors. All the teams helped raise money for brain tumor research at Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin Health Network.

"It’s really key for our research institutions to have unrestricted funds," said Dr. Wade Mueller, Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin. "It's the lifeblood of the whole thing. It's how you get young researchers to be able to do good work."

Dr. Connelly said Froedtert has been a leader in care, treatment and research.

"These diseases are devastating to patients and their families, so it’s really important they are treated by a multidisciplinary team," said Connelly.

Supporting the cause is very near and dear for many, including FOX6's own Suzanne Spencer, who had surgery to remove a benign tumor from her brain last summer, and early this year, our Real Milwaukee Producer Emily Konopka received a diagnosis of her own.

"I had brain surgery to remove the tumor and then found out a few weeks later the tumor was cancer, so I am currently in treatment for that," said Konopka.

While the journey is different for everyone, it's something this group can walk through together.

"It’s overwhelming to know there’s a community of people right here in Milwaukee," said Konopka.

Since 2010, the Strain for the Brain event has raised more than $1 million for brain tumor research at Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin Health Network.