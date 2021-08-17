Milwaukee DPW storm damage cleanup ongoing

article

The city of Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) announced Tuesday, Aug. 17 that forestry and sanitation teams continue to work on storm response efforts – nearly a week after severe weather downed trees and knocked out power across the area.

Over the weekend, DPW teams continued work addressing critical service requests, which included: blocked right of way, fallen limbs on cars and houses and trees entangled in utility wires and trees.

The DPW said its goal this week is to complete critical level safety-related service requests and move focus to other service requests and clean-up efforts. Managers and supervisors have been in the field responding to the 1,800 city street tree service calls and, in some instances, happened upon critical locations that had not been reported.

At the moment, the DPW said forestry operations are focused on storm cleanup. Other activities such as boulevard maintenance and emerald ash-borer injections are on hold as that response continues.

Reporting damage

The DPW asks residents to call 414-286-CITY to report any trees or large limbs posing a safety hazard, those that are still blocking streets or alleyways and/or trees that are on houses or cars.

Reporting critical service requests via phone is the best way for workers to appropriately classify requests and the quickest way to get crews on-site to address priority safety issues, the DPW said.

Residential cleanup

The city of Milwaukee Drop Off Center accepts up to 6 cubic yards of brush, including logs and larger branches at no charge. Spoiled food that is bagged will also be accepted; double-bagging spoiled food at the Drop Off Center or in garbage carts is encouraged.

Drop Off Centers are open from Tuesday through Sunday from 7 a.m to 3 p.m. Visit the city's website for locations. The sites are open to Milwaukee residents and property owners, ID required.

Sanitation Services will collect up to 2 cubic yards of brush, branches less than 6" in diameter and less than 4’ in length, curbside upon request at no charge. Request a brush pickup online at through the city's website or by calling 414-286-CITY.

Brush should be at the regular collection point for service. The DPW asks residents to not put brush or other debris in the street for collection.