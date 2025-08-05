Milwaukee stolen vehicles; key fob reprogrammer used, man charged

The Brief Police say 27-year-old Jordan Silas used a key fob reprogrammer to steal at least two vehicles. Authorities warned the public about these reprogrammers earlier this year. Silas pleaded guilty in July to operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, after police say he tried stealing an SUV from an Oak Creek dealership.



A Milwaukee man has been charged in connection with stealing cars, just days after pleading guilty in another vehicle theft case.

What we know:

Police say 27-year-old Jordan Silas used a key fob reprogrammer — a tool authorities warned the public about earlier this year — to steal at least two vehicles.

Jordan Silas

He has been charged with the following:

Drive or operate a vehicle without owner’s consent - habitual criminality repeater

Receiving stolen property (> $10,000) - habitual criminality repeater

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"That is becoming a serious problem for us," Milwaukee Police Inspector Paul Lough told a Common Council committee back in March. "We’re starting to see this more and more."

According to a search warrant, Silas had been under investigation for taking a moving truck when officers pulled him over in a stolen Acura. A criminal complaint says the car had been stolen from a Russ Darrow dealership between June 30 and July 4, allegedly using the device.

Dig deeper:

Lough explained how the tool works to a Milwaukee Common Council committee.

"Once they’re in the vehicle, in a matter of minutes, they can plug into one of the ports and essentially reprogram a key fob to start the car," he said.

Police say a search of Silas’s apartment uncovered the key fob reprogrammer. Investigators also found a stolen Nissan Maxima parked at his apartment complex, along with 10 to 20 other fobs.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Court records show Silas pleaded guilty in late July to operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent, after police say he tried stealing an SUV from an Oak Creek dealership.

Authorities say the investigation highlights how a small device is causing big problems for Milwaukee police and car owners.

What's next:

Silas is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, Aug. 13. His bond was set at $10,000.