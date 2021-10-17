Milwaukee fatal stabbing near 50th and North, teen arrested

article

A man was fatally stabbed near 50th and North Sunday afternoon, Oct. 17 during what police said was an argument. A 16-year-old Milwaukee girl was arrested.

It happened just after 3 p.m.

Police said the victim, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man, died at the hospital as a result of his injuries.

Charges are expected against the 16-year-old.