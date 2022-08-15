Milwaukee stabbing: Man wounded after argument near 15th and Grant

article

A 47-year-old Milwaukee man suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed near 15th and Grant on the city's south side Monday afternoon, Aug. 15.

Officials say the stabbing happened just before 4 p.m. Their investigation shows the stabbing appears to be the result of an argument.

No arrests have been made.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.