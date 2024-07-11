Milwaukee stabbing, domestic dispute; victim taken to hospital

article

A 53-year-old was stabbed in Milwaukee on Thursday, July 11.

The Milwaukee Police Department said the stabbing happened around 9:30 a.m. near 65th and Bluemound.

Police said a 34-year-old man stabbed the 53-year-old victim, who was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. It was the result of a domestic dispute.

The 34-year-old was arrested.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.