Milwaukee stabbing, carjacking; Albany, Wisconsin man accused

The Brief A 19-year-old man from Albany, Wisconsin is accused of stabbing a woman in a carjacking in August. The accused is Aaron Rogers. The victim told police she believed "the suspect possibly gave the name of 'Aaron' and that he had a 'stoner' type voice and was very monotoned," the complaint says.



A 19-year-old man from Albany, Wisconsin (south of Madison) is accused of stabbing a woman in a carjacking in August. The accused is Aaron Rogers – and he faces the following criminal counts:

Armed robbery

First-degree reckless injury

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded on Monday, Aug. 12 to a stabbing-carjacking near Appleton and Mill Road. The victim, 27-year-old woman, was taken to a hospital with a puncture wound, cuts on her cheek and hand, and a bruised eye.

When officers spoke with the victim, she said she works near downtown Milwaukee. When she left work, she was headed for W. Wisconsin Avenue when she saw "the suspect walking on the sidewalk." She let him pass -- but moments later, the man "approached the driver window and asked for a ride. (The victim) reported that the suspect wanted to go 'downtown' and (the victim) stated that she agreed to drive the suspect," the complaint says. Later, the complaint says "the suspect said something and then stabbed (the victim) in the neck and grabbed the steering wheel. (The victim) reported that the suspect then said, 'Just give me the car' and 'You're not going to die just give me your car.'"

The complaint goes on to say the victim reported the knife fell, she "grabbed the blade with her left hand to try and keep it away from the suspect." There was a struggle in the vehicle -- until the victim "gave up fighting and told the suspect that he could have the car and (the victim) was allowed to exit," the complaint says.

The victim told police she believed "the suspect possibly gave the name of 'Aaron' and that he had a 'stoner' type voice and was very monotoned," the complaint says. She later identified the subject from a Marquette University Police Department photo.

Detectives retrieved video from a business as well as a residence that had a Google doorbell. The doorbell video shows the victim's "vehicle striking a curb and swerving to avoid colliding with a parked car before stopping in the middle of the roadway on W. Appleton Avenue," the complaint says.

Rogers was scheduled to make his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Wednesday, Nov. 27.