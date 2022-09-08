57th and Ruby stabbing, Milwaukee man seriously injured: police
article
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was seriously injured in a stabbing Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 7 on the city's north side.
Police said the victim, 42, was stabbed during a fight near 57th and Ruby. He was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.
The suspect, identified by MPD as a 59-year-old Milwaukee man, was arrested. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office. The stabbing was "domestic violence related," according to police.