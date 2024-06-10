Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee stabbing near 39th and Stark, 1 wounded

MILWAUKEE - One person was stabbed and wounded on Milwaukee's north side on Sunday night, June 9.

It happened near 39th and Stark just before 11 p.m. Police said the 52-year-old victim was stabbed during an argument and is expected to survive.

Police are looking for whoever is responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app. 