Milwaukee stabbing near 39th and Stark, 1 wounded
article
MILWAUKEE - One person was stabbed and wounded on Milwaukee's north side on Sunday night, June 9.
It happened near 39th and Stark just before 11 p.m. Police said the 52-year-old victim was stabbed during an argument and is expected to survive.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Police are looking for whoever is responsible.
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.