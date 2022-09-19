Milwaukee stabbing; 2 wounded after argument, 28th and Highland

article

Two people were stabbed following an argument near 28th and Highland in Milwaukee early Monday, Sept. 19.

Officials were dispatched to the residence around midnight. The initial investigation revealed a 27-year-old Milwaukee man and 22-year-old Milwaukee woman had an argument with each other prior to the incident. Both were taken to hospitals for treatment. The man is listed in serious condition. The woman's condition is stable.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Two stabbed near 28th and Highland, Milwaukee

Anyone with any information on this incident is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.