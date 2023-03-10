Milwaukee St. Patrick's Day Parade; Shamrock Club ready to celebrate

Consider it the luck of the Irish. Snow will not stop this weekend's St. Patrick's Day parade which kicks off Saturday, March 11 at noon.

"Although the conditions outside the last 24 hours were less than spring like, when you plan events in March you get used to dealing with all weather conditions," said Stacie Callies, Westown Association Executive Director.

The Irish are not letting the latest snowfall get in the way of the 55th Shamrock Club of Wisconsin St. Patrick's Day Parade.

"DPW is working hard to get the streets all over the city and the parade route clean," said Mike Boyle, Shamrock Club of Wisconsin Parade Director.

FOX6 News drove the parade route on Friday, March 10 to see how the Milwaukee streets fared after the winter storm. The streets and sidewalks along the route are mostly clear. Snow is mostly piled along the curb – and it's leaving puddles as it melts.

"As long as it’s not raining, it’s going to be a beautiful day," said Kathy Avery, Parade Marshall.

Husband and wife, John and Kathy Avery, are this year's parade marshalls. They say they are not worried about the snow.

"I was with two of the Irishmen of the year, and yesterday we were hanging out doing our float yesterday, and they said they’ve seen a lot worse than this and the parade goes on. So I got no problem," said John Avery, Parade Marshall.

You can expect the parade to include Irish dance groups and floats. Do not forget about the post-parade party at the Irish Cultural and Heritage Center.

"That runs from 1 until 5 pm. Irish dancers, music, food and drink are available," Boyle said.

Mike Boyle, Shamrock Club of Wisconsin Parade Director

Perhaps the three most important things to remember if you plan to join the celebration…

"Everyone is invited, everyone’s going to have a good time, and everyone will be Irish," said Preston Cole, Milwaukee’s Department of Administration Director.

St. Patrick's Day is Friday, Mach 17. Milwaukee ranked 20th on WalletHub's list of best cities to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. WalletHub took into consideration St. Patrick's Day traditions, costs, safety, accessibility, and weather.

Parade details

The parade steps off at North Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and West Wisconsin Avenue ending at Water Street and Highland Avenue.

Full schedule of events is as follows:

The Shamrock Club of Wisconsin St. Patrick’s Day Parade is one of the oldest St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in the nation, dating back to 1843. The event features over 120 units including Irish dance groups, pipe and drum corps, decorative floats and more. Visit saintpatricksparade.org for more details on the festivities.