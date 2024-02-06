Milwaukee St. Patrick's Day parade returns Saturday, March 9, 2024

article

Milwaukee’s largest St. Patrick’s Day celebration, the 56th Shamrock Club of Wisconsin St. Patrick’s Day Parade, returns to downtown Milwaukee on Saturday, March 9 at noon.

A news release says the parade steps off at N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and W. Wisconsin Avenue and travels through downtown’s entertainment districts, ending at Water Street and Highland Avenue.

The parade will feature more than 120 units including Irish dancers, pipe and drum corps, decorative floats, local dignitaries and more. During this year’s Parade, the Shamrock Club of Wisconsin will recognize their 2024 honorees: Irishman of the Year Dan Stotmeister, Irish Rose Gail Hettrick and Parade Marshall Dan Schlitz.

Each year, an estimated 20,000 people attend the parade and support downtown’s bars, restaurants and hotels, creating a significant economic boost for the city.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Following the Parade, the festivities continue at the Shamrock Club’s Post-Parade Party at the Irish Cultural & Heritage Center (2133 W. Wisconsin Avenue) from 1:30 to 6 p.m. Guests can expect performances from several of Milwaukee’s Irish dance schools, live music, traditional Irish fare and a super raffle. It’s the most Irish thing you can do in Milwaukee! Entry is $10 per individual or $25 per family, and kids under 12 are free. Learn more at mkepostparade.us.

Visit saintpatricksparade.org for more information on the festivities and to see photos from past Parades.