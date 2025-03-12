Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee St. Patrick's Day free rides, MCTS service returns March 15

Published  March 12, 2025 6:22am CDT
Milwaukee County Transit System
Free rides

What we know:

This year, rides will be free on Saturday, March 15, beginning at 6 p.m. until the end of regular service on all MCTS routes.

Last year, the program provided more than 2,000 rides in the Milwaukee area alone for St. Patrick’s Day.

What they're saying:

"Our continued partnership with Miller Lite to give back to the Milwaukee community is a true highlight of our year, and has been since 1988," said Kristina Hoffman, chief customer experience officer, MCTS. "Together, we’re proud to support responsible celebrations and strengthen the bonds within our city, especially as both MCTS and Miller Lite celebrate their 50th anniversaries this year."

Milwaukee-area residents can visit the MCTS website to review transit routes and make plans for a free ride this St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee County Transit System and Molson Coors Beverage Company. 

