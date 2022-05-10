Milwaukee St. Luke's CNA stole patient's wallet, prosecutors say

A nurse's aide at Milwaukee's Aurora St. Luke's is accused of using a patient's credit card to go shopping.

Court documents say police were called to the hospital when a patient started to get alerts on his phone about someone using his credit card. That's when he realized his wallet was missing.

Like all hospitals, Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center is a place meant for healing and recovery, but on Tuesday, May 3, court documents say a patient became a victim.

As he recovered from surgery, his phone told him someone was trying to use his credit cards at the nearby Walmart store.

Certified Nursing Assistant Tiannia Hopkins is accused of taking his wallet.

Court documents say surveillance video shows Hopkins and another woman filling up three shopping carts before trying to check out. When one of the patient's cards was declined, court records say Hopkins used another one to withdraw $240 from the ATM.

Hopkins is charged with two felonies.

Court records say she told police she found the wallet on the floor, put it in her pocket, kept working and then went to Walmart after her shift.

In a statement, an Aurora spokesperson told FOX6 News: "We take all allegations of misconduct very seriously, and as soon as we were made aware of this situation, we conducted an internal investigation. This individual has been terminated and their actions do not reflect our values."

The Wisconsin CNA Registry online says Hopkins has been a CNA since 2016 and has no history of misconduct.