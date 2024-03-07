Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Sports Show; outdoors living ideas at State Fair Expo Center

By and FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 10:10AM
Brian Kramp is at the State Fair Expo Center seeing what to expect at the 8e 8rd Milwaukee Sports Show.

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - If you love the outdoors there’s no better way to get ready for an adventure then the Milwaukee Sports Show. Brian Kramp is at the State Fair Expo Center in West Allis seeing what to expect at the 83rd annual Milwaukee Sports Show.

What you need to know

March 7-10, 2024

  • Thurs-Fri: 12 p.m. – 8.p.m.
  • Sat: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Sun: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Do you love fishing, hunting, or camping?

Ticket prices, discounts

  • Adults: $12 at the Door | $10 In-Advance Online
  • Youth 6-14: $5 | Under 5: Free
  • Boy Scouts & Girl Scouts: Free in Uniform on Sunday Only
  • Military (Active/Retired/Veteran): Free on Thursday and Friday Only
  • Senior Special (55+): $8 at-the-door on Thursday Only

Outdoors celebrated indoors

83rd Milwaukee Sports Show

5,000-gallon aquarium

What to expect at this year’s show

