Milwaukee Sports Show; outdoors living ideas at State Fair Expo Center
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - If you love the outdoors there’s no better way to get ready for an adventure then the Milwaukee Sports Show. Brian Kramp is at the State Fair Expo Center in West Allis seeing what to expect at the 83rd annual Milwaukee Sports Show.
What you need to know
March 7-10, 2024
- Thurs-Fri: 12 p.m. – 8.p.m.
- Sat: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Sun: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Ticket prices, discounts
- Adults: $12 at the Door | $10 In-Advance Online
- Youth 6-14: $5 | Under 5: Free
- Boy Scouts & Girl Scouts: Free in Uniform on Sunday Only
- Military (Active/Retired/Veteran): Free on Thursday and Friday Only
- Senior Special (55+): $8 at-the-door on Thursday Only
.