Milwaukee sports betting at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

Sports betting has arrived in Milwaukee. Potawatomi Hotel & Casino cut the ribbon to open its Sportsbook on Friday, March 31. Tribe officials call it a "game-changing day."

Months of planning is done and now Milwaukee can compete with on-site gambling venues around the Midwest for your entertainment dollar.

"Milwaukee is the #1 tourist destination in the entire state of Wisconsin. And having this new addition, having Sportsbook only helps to elevate Milwaukee and create jobs and opportunity for people on the ground in our city," said Dominic Ortiz, CEO of Potawatomi Hotel & Casino.

Sportsbook is located inside Potawatomi where the Northern Lights Theater used to be. It will provide guests with kiosks that will be open 24 hours a day to place bets – as well as a massive LED screen to track the big game of the day.

"This is a place where people come for fun and dream about winning," said Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

It is also a big plus for the Forest County Potawatomi Nation.

"It has afforded us the ability to better educate our people; their families. Better housing opportunities for all of them. And jobs, of course," said Manny Johnson, Treasurer for the Forest County Potawatomi Community.

Mayor Johnson placed his first bet on the Milwaukee Bucks – $20 for the team to win the NBA Championship.

FOX6 News spoke with the Wisconsin Council on Problem Gambling. Their official noted nationally, sports gambling has grown dramatically. It is really in its infancy in Wisconsin.

There is help for those with gambling addictions. That includes the following resources: