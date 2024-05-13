Milwaukee south side food truck robberies, owners worry about safety

A string of robberies have been striking food trucks on Milwaukee's south side, and it's raising safety uncertainty.

"We're scared, to the point that we question if we should go out and work," said Jose Luis Gonzalez.

It's a sentiment shared among south side food trucks.

After a series of robberies, Jose Luis Gonzalez's business is among those most recently hit.

"Crime has been heavy, it's happened to us twice," Gonzalez added.

Surveillance cameras were able to capture the moment where two men with face coverings jump into his food truck's window, snatch the money from the register, and quickly run off.

It all happened this weekend near 13th and Lapham.

"We are really afraid, my employees are always worried and want to close early and not stay out too late because that's when it gets dangerous," said Gonzalez.

Just a few blocks down, other food trucks tell us they have also been targeted.

"I'm not sure what's going on, but it seems like it could be the same string of people that are doing this," said Cynthia Renteria.

Since then, many have implemented new strategies to protect themselves, but they do believe more needs to be done.

"We didn't report it to police because last time this happened to us, they released the person 3 days later, and then we started getting threats," Gonzalez added.

It's raising even more safety concerns.

FOX6 reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department but were unable to get an on-camera interview, but they did provide FOX6 with the statement that reads in part: "The Milwaukee Police Department remains committed to working with our community and system partners to continue to build sustainable neighborhoods free of crime that are built on positive relationships."

"We hope officials can enforce security in these areas and hold these people accountable. We are just trying to work," Gonzalez added.

FOX6 did reach out to county officials for comment about these crimes and have yet to hear back.