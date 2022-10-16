Milwaukee south side controversial video: 'Let go of his neck'

A viral video taken on Milwaukee's south side Monday, Oct. 10 has led to protests and online outrage. The video shows one man grabbing another man by the neck and accusing him of theft.

Deangelo Wright said as a father, he felt compelled to intervene and protect the younger man. He said he started recording to protect himself and others.

"Let go of his neck. He's not going anywhere," Wright says in the video.

The video Wright recorded with his cellphone has gone viral. It shows one man grabbing another man by the neck.

"I'm recording. Let go of his neck. He's not going anywhere," Wright says in the video.

Wright said he was the one behind the camera. He was driving by when he said two men were in the middle of South 25th Street on Monday.

"I hurried up and got out my car and intervened as quick as possible to kind of figure out what was going on," said Wright.

Wright said something didn't look right as the older man was holding the younger man's bike back and preventing him from leaving.

"I got his hand off of his neck and was just trying to understand what was going on," said Wright.

In the video, there are accusations a bike was stolen from a yard. Ricky Hale said the young man in the video is his nephew.

"Why would you come out in the middle of the street and choke?" said Hale. "You don’t know if that’s a kid or not. You don’t even know his age."

Hale said he hopes for justice for his nephew.

"He’s just a person that has a disability that, he didn’t deserve that, and he never said he stole the bike," said Hale.

There was a protest held in the neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

"It don’t matter if that boy was yellow, purple or orange," said Wright. "I would have gotten out of that car to make sure he was OK."

At the right place at the right time, Wright said he was glad to step in, as nobody deserves this.

FOX6 News reached out to Milwaukee police to see if they had any reports or charges in this case. We have not heard back.

We also knocked on the older man's door, and he did not answer.