Milwaukee snow emergency, winter parking rules in effect

Milwaukee Department of Public Works officials declared a snow emergency for Sunday, Jan. 29.

That means there is no parking allowed on arterials (main streets) from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. and alternate side parking will be required on side streets from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Posted street signs take precedence. The DPW urges drivers to please read the street signs for winter parking instructions BEFORE YOU PARK.

Main Streets/Arterials (No parking)

You can confirm the arterials which do not allow any parking online and by calling 414-286-CITY (-2489).

Side Streets (Alternate Side Parking)

All residents who park overnight on a Milwaukee side street must move their vehicles to the ODD-numbered side of the street by 10 p.m. on Sunday through 6 a.m. on Monday. Parked vehicles should be flush to the curb and out of the flow of traffic. This includes the streetcar route and other city roadways.

Designated Milwaukee Public Schools lots will be available for off-street parking beginning Sunday at 7 p.m. All vehicles must be moved from MPS lots by 7 a.m. Monday morning. A list of school parking lot locations can be accessed online.

