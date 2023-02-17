Milwaukee snow emergency, winter parking rules in effect

The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works has declared a Snow Emergency for Feb. 17.

There is no parking allowed on arterials (main streets) from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. and alternate side parking will be required on side streets from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Posted street signs take precedence.

Arterials (No Parking)

To confirm the arterials which do not allow any parking and for additional parking restriction information visit city.milwaukee.gov/Parking/ParkingRegulations. Residents can also call (414) 286-CITY (-2489).

Side Streets (Alternate Side Parking)

All residents who park overnight on a Milwaukee side street must move their vehicles to the ODD numbered side of the street by 10 p.m. on February 17, 2023 through 6 a.m. on February 18, 2023. Parked vehicles should be flush to the curb and out of the flow of traffic. This includes the streetcar route and other city roadways.

Designated Milwaukee Public Schools lots will be available for off-street parking beginning February 17 at 7 p.m. All vehicles must be moved from MPS lots by 7 a.m. the following morning. For a list of school parking lot locations, go to milwaukee.gov/snowparking.

Sign up for Parking Alerts: text alerts at milwaukeeparkingalerts.com and/or E-Notify email messages at milwaukee.gov/enotify.

Call (414) 286-CITY for information and assistance · Check the DPW website at milwaukee.gov/Parking

Your cooperation will ensure that DPW crews can access as much of the street pavement as possible to clear ice and snow effectively, efficiently, and most importantly, safely.