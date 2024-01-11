Milwaukee snow blower sales, repairs 'shot in the arm' for business

For one Milwaukee store, the winter weather forecast means business has been non-stop this week.

A lot of people have decided they don't want to be stuck without a snow blower after the first round of snow Tuesday. Workers at Gielow's Outdoor Power Equipment said, from sales to repairs, they're working to make sure no one is.

"With the lack of snow the last couple of years, this is definitely a good shot in the arm," said Michael Gielow.

Shoppers like John Hankwitz came in with good reason Thursday.

"I came because I’m tired of shoveling my 200-foot driveway," he said. "It’s getting to be too much for me. I’m over 80 years old now. It’s time to start mechanizing a little bit, I guess."

Gielow's Outdoor Power Equipment sold more than 40 snow blowers on Thursday alone. Technicians like Kory Klepach have made same-day repairs to dozens more. He said many snow blowers in need of service have been sitting for months.

"That’s the biggest problem we’ve been seeing lately is old gas," Klepach said.

"Our goal is to try to get everybody taken care of before this massive parts of the snow really start," Gielow said.

Once the snow storm moves through, the store said they are ready for even more business.