Milwaukee sisters shot near 5th and Rogers, neighborhood walk planned

Shanaria Wilson, 13, was shot and killed Sunday near 5th and Rogers, and her 10-year-old sister was hurt, along with an 18-year-old man. Violence like this is common in the neighborhood, and city leaders say help is needed.

Police don't believe the children were the intended targets, but two days later, no arrests have been made.

Milwaukee Pastor Marty Calderon has been doing ministry work on the city's south side for years.

Shanaria Wilson

"This area has always been a troubled area," said Calderon. "I think we’re at the point to where people are losing hope."

Loved ones say Wilson's 10-year-old sister is expected to come home from the hospital soon, but home doesn't feel safe for many neighbors.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"I know that people are scared over here," said Tracey Dent, community activist. "They’re tired, and they’re scared. They’re scared to bring their kids outside because look what just happened."

Just a month prior to Sunday's shooting, police responded to 5th and Becher, a block away, where several people fired shots that hit cars and homes, police say.

"This area right here needs to be targeted, and we need more focus to help the people who live within this area," said Calderon.

Calderon feels this should be a wake-up call and a reason for neighbors to unite and support each other.

"Prayer, and have faith in one another," said Calderon.

So why has the south side become so violent?

"That’s a question that you’ll have to ask the people who are doing the shootings," said Dent.

Advertisement

On Friday, April 29, community leaders and members of MPD's District 2 are uniting for a walk in the neighborhood beginning at 1 p.m. at 5th and Rogers.