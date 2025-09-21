Milwaukee mother hopes daughters’ deaths spark change on city streets

The Brief Martha Dunmore has lost three daughters in six years, including two within the past year – one killed by a drunk driver and another shot. She held a vigil on Sunday to honor her daughters and call attention to reckless and impaired driving in Milwaukee. Activists are pushing for traffic safety cameras as part of Vision Zero, a global movement to eliminate traffic deaths.



A Milwaukee mother who lost two daughters just 10 months apart is speaking out, hoping her story prevents more families from suffering the same pain.

What we know:

Martha Dunmore said her 23-year-old daughter, De-Lisha, was shot and killed last month near 42nd and Hope. Less than a year earlier, her 20-year-old daughter, Talise, was killed when a convicted drunk driver with multiple OWIs struck both sisters.

In the past six years, she has now lost three daughters.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

She is hoping her story makes a difference in someone else’s life.

"It’s been very difficult," Dunmore said. "Why did my daughter have to lose her life in order for this person, for there to be substantial consequences, and I think that’s the problem."

Related article

On Sunday, Sept. 21, Dunmore held a vigil to honor her daughters and bring attention to bad driving.

What they're saying:

"The fact that two of my daughters' deaths were preventable," she said.

Community activists joined her, calling for stronger accountability. Jessica Wineberg, Milwaukee’s Vision Zero Policy Director, is pushing for legislation that would bring traffic safety cameras to the city.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"There would be half as many crashes that hurt or kill people, so just with it being that effective, we absolutely want to have this tool," Wineberg said. "Hopefully see families in mourning and less lives lost."

Meanwhile, Dunmore said she hopes sharing her story can also deter someone from making the same choices that took her daughters’ lives.

"If I can make a difference in their lives and turn their life around, just one, then my babies would not have died in vain," she said.