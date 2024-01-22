Milwaukee side street cleaning; drivers frustrated after storm

It's been 10 days since the latest Wisconsin snow storm, and some drivers on Milwaukee streets say their roads still have not been plowed.

They fear it will only get worse, so some drivers say they have just given up on road conditions.

But they're upset, saying they shouldn't have to.

"Just driving in the car sometimes is scary," said Ruth Wasserman of Milwaukee. "Lots of patches of ice. There’s black ice out there that I’ve seen."

There are some areas still hard packed with snow and ice.

"Bumpity, bumpity, bump," said Milwaukee resident Kevin Hagans. "And then you get stuck over here, pushed over here. And it doesn’t make any sense."

Milwaukee's Department of Public Works is facing heavy criticism from many community members. Some residents say their response has not been enough.

"This could be done away with if, if they just go ahead and do their job," Hagans said. "Postpone the garbage pickup […] this is the priority."

"I’m worried about someone hitting me, me hitting a parked car, insurance going up, money coming out of my pocket," Hagans said.

If there are certain areas that still need attention, call the DPW at 414-286-2489.