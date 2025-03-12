Milwaukee shots fired at vehicle near 76th and Silver Spring

article

The Brief Police investigated a shots fired incident that happened near 76th and Silver Spring on Wednesday, March 12. It was a little before noon when a person fired shots at a vehicle. Nobody was hurt.



Milwaukee police are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred on N. 76th Street just south of Silver Spring on Wednesday, March 12.

Shots fired

What we know:

Officials say around 11:40 a.m., a person fired shots that struck a vehicle. No injuries were reported.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information on this incident is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7242 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.