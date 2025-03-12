Milwaukee shots fired at vehicle near 76th and Silver Spring
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred on N. 76th Street just south of Silver Spring on Wednesday, March 12.
Shots fired
What we know:
Officials say around 11:40 a.m., a person fired shots that struck a vehicle. No injuries were reported.
What you can do:
Anyone with any information on this incident is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7242 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.