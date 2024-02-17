Shots fired in Milwaukee school zone, man charged

article

A Milwaukee man is accused of beating a woman and then firing shots at a man near a school on Saturday, Feb. 10.

Prosecutors charged 39-year-old Keith Williams with two misdemeanors for the domestic incident – and three felonies related to gunshots that followed. It all happened a few blocks from Lancaster Public School on the city's north side.

Domestic abuse incident

A criminal complaint states officers went to a home near 66th and Hampton around 11 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10. A woman said her boyfriend, who she identified as Williams, had beat her up after an argument. She also said, before they got home that night, he threatened to drive his SUV into a tree.

When they eventually arrived home, prosecutors said the victim told investigators that Williams punched her in the face as she took out her phone to call police. There was then a second argument in the SUV before Williams drove off. Officers noted the victim had a cut below her eye and blood on her face.

Shots fired

Shortly after midnight on Sunday, Feb. 11, police were called to the same area for a shots fired report. The complaint states a 26-year-old man told officers he suffered a graze wound to his right knee.

The 26-year-old said his mother had gotten into a fight with Williams, per the complaint. He said he left the house after learning of the fight and found Williams "slow rolling" toward him in an SUV – and Williams then fired two shots toward him and drove off. The 26-year-old said he wasn't sure if he had been shot, but he noticed a hole in his pants and a small cut on his leg after the shooting.

A witness also described seeing the SUV slowly driving before firing two shots in the 26-year-old's direction after the two exchanged words, the complaint states. The victim of the fight also said she heard gunshots. A single bullet casing was found in the street where the shots were fired.

Williams in custody

Around 6 a.m. on Sunday, the complaint states officers went back to the home near 66th and Hampton. They saw the SUV in question parked in front of a home, and asked to go inside that home – where the complaint states they found Williams "hiding under a pile of clothes." He was then arrested.

In a Mirandized interview, prosecutors said Williams told police he struck the woman and admitted to shooting from his SUV toward the 26-year-old man. He said he was afraid the 26-year-old would beat him up, and said he got rid of the gun near 38th and North after the shooting.

Williams is charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety; discharging a firearm in a school zone; battery (domestic abuse); and two counts of disorderly conduct (domestic abuse). His cash bond was set at $5,000 when he made his initial court appearance on Thursday, Feb. 15.