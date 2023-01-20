Milwaukee shots fired on doorbell camera, man arrested

article

A 46-year-old Milwaukee man caught on camera firing shots into a Milwaukee home on Monday, Jan. 16 has been arrested. A doorbell camera captured the shots fired on N. 17th Street.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office in the upcoming days.

The woman who lives in the home said she and her daughter and grandchildren were inside when it happened. "By the grace of God," she said, no one was hurt.

She said it was the second shooting at her home in less than two months. She and her family were home during both.

On Monday, she said the man fired eight shots, and all eight went into her house, including through the living room, hitting the TV and couch.

"All over the front of the house," she said. "I'm just grateful...I didn't go to the door because what would have happened if I did go to the door?"

She said before she knew it, the police were at her front door before she even had an opportunity to call.

She said the incident has left her with a "boatload of emotions" including anger and fear, telling FOX6 News she "can't live here anymore." She said she just purchased the house two years ago, and she's now too scared to stay there.

"I don't know this guy. I don't know if he's coming back," she said. "My peace is disturbed so drastically, I don't know how to live. I'm just living in fear. That's no way to live."

She said the previous incident involved shots fired at the back of her house. She said her neighbors told her the shooter(s) in that instance were young.

She said Monday's incident was "bold," noting it happened in "broad daylight."

"This was just way different for me. He just walked up to the door -- rang the doorbell. Who knows what his intentions were," she said.