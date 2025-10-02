Shots fired at Milwaukee police; 31-year-old man arrested

article

A 31-year-old man was taken into custody in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Oct. 1 after a shots fired incident.

What we know:

According to police, officers were called out to 89th Street and Lynx Avenue, just east of 91st and Bender, around 4:40 p.m. to check for a wanted suspect.

While on scene, officers encountered the suspect, who ran into an apartment and fired shots towards the officers. No officers fired their weapons and no one was injured by the gunfire.

The suspect, identified as a 31-year-old man, eventually surrendered and was arrested.

The suspect’s firearm and illegal narcotics were recovered.

What's next:

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.