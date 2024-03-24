Milwaukee shots fired on freeway; vehicle struck 4-5 times

article

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a "shots fired" incident that happened on northbound I-43 near Hampton Avenue on Sunday, March 24.

Officials say a man in a white Jeep shot at and struck a black Subaru four to five times. Nobody in the Subaru was hurt.

When FOX6 News receives more information on this incident, we will update this post.