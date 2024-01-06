Milwaukee man shot at ex-girlfriend, broke into home: complaint

article

A Milwaukee man is accused of shooting at an ex-girlfriend twice in December.

Prosecutors charged 27-year-old Dangelo Price with first-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of a firearm by a felon. Online court records indicate a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

It happened near 34th and Locust shortly before 2 a.m. on Dec. 29. According to a criminal complaint, Price's ex-girlfriend told police he broke into her home and shot at her.

The complaint alleges Price got into the home through a broken balcony door, and the victim said he had broken in through there before. She said, after she saw Price had broken in, she and another man closed themselves into a bedroom. However, the complaint states Price forced his way in and fired a shot that "just missed" the two of them.

The man in the bedroom ran out a back door, per the complaint, and Price ran after him. The victim said she ran outside, and Price shot at her again. The complaint states he fled the scene before police arrived.

Price was convicted in January 2023 of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, according to court filings.