Milwaukee, Shorewood stretch of Lake Drive to reopen on Nov. 26

The Brief WisDOT completed reconstruction of WIS 32 in Shorewood/Milwaukee. The road is scheduled to reopen to traffic by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 26. Crews will finish landscaping and signals now, with final landscape review in the spring.



The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) says it has completed the reconstruction of WIS 32 (N. Lake Drive) between E. Edgewood Avenue and E. Kensington Boulevard in Shorewood and Milwaukee.

Lake Drive to reopen

What we know:

Officials say WIS 32 between Edgewood Avenue and Kensington Boulevard, including northbound WIS 32 at Kenwood Boulevard, is scheduled to reopen to traffic by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 26.

Crews will remain on site completing landscape restoration, traffic signal installation and punch list items.

Landscape restoration crews will return in spring to review the progress of the sod and make any necessary adjustments.