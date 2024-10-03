Milwaukee shoplifting case; man accused of stealing from store 3 times

article

A 38-year-old Milwaukee is accused of stealing from the same Walgreens store multiple times on the city's south side. The accused is John Dzwonkowski – and he faces two counts of felony retail theft.

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were dispatched to Walgreens on Howell Avenue just north of Howard on Wednesday, Sept. 18 to investigate a retail theft.

When officers arrived, they spoke with a store manager who indicated a "known retail thief" had entered the store around 7:40 a.m. A surveillance camera captured the defendant "removing soaps, cosmetics and toilet paper and placing the items into a backpack. The defendant then walked out of the store without paying for the merchandise," the complaint says. The merchandise was valued at $178.

Two days later, officers were sent to the same Walgreens -- about a retail theft. This time, the surveillance camera captured the defendant "removing razors, lotions and other cosmetic items and placing them into two bags," the complaint says. The defendant walked out of the store without paying for the merchandise, valued at $435.

Lastly, on Wednesday, Sept. 25, a surveillance camera captured the defendant stealing one more time -- from the same Walgreens on Howell Avenue. This time, he removed and concealed "107 cleaning and household good items valued at $889.63 in a black garbage bag," the complaint says. The defendant walked out of the store without paying, but then "re-entered the Walgreens, walked to the soda cooler, grabbed a 20 oz. soda, and walked out of the Walgreens without paying for the soda," the complaint says.

Online court records show Dzwonkowski was scheduled to make his initial appearance on Thursday, Oct. 3.

