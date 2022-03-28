Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shootout, woman struck in vehicle near Water and Van Buren

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman, 21, was shot Monday, March 28 near Water and Van Buren when police say people in two vehicles began firing at each other.

It happened around 4:30 p.m.

According to police, the victim was an occupant of one of the vehicles. She arrived at a hospital for treatment of her injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

