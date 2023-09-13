Milwaukee shootings Wednesday, 2 hurt

article

Milwaukee shootings Wednesday, Sept. 13 left two people hurt.

The first happened near 24th Place and Capitol Drive around 12:30 a.m.

Police said a 22-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Around 4:30 p.m., a 29-year-old was hurt in a shooting near 12th and Highland. Police said it happened during an argument.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.