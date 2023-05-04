Milwaukee shootings Wednesday night; 2 wounded, 1 arrested

article

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that occurred Wednesday night, May 3. Two men were wounded as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 7:25 p.m. The victim, a 29-year-old Milwaukee man, arrived at the hospital suffering serious injuries. The scene of the incident, suspects and circumstances are still being determined.

The second shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. near 76th and Howard.

A 38-year-old Milwaukee man was shot, suffered non-life threatening injuries, and was treated at the hospital. A 35-year-old woman was arrested during the investigation.

The incident appears to be accidental and charges of negligent handling of a firearm will be presented to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's office in the coming days.