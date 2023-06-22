Milwaukee shootings Wednesday night; 2 men wounded

article

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Wednesday night, June 21. Two men were wounded as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 7 p.m. near 53rd and Silver Spring Drive. A 34-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. No arrests have been made.

The second shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. near 44th and Keefe. A 25-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. No arrests have been made.

44th and Keefe shooting, Milwaukee

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.