Milwaukee shootings Wednesday; 2 men wounded

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Wednesday night, May 24.

Two men were wounded as a result of the shootings.

12th and Washington

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday at approximately 6:47 p.m. near 12th and Washington.

The victim, a 71-year-old Hartland man sustained a non-fatal injury and was involved in a crash. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. The driver of the vehicle struck by the victim was not injured. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.

Grantosa and Hampton

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday at approximately 9:25 p.m. near Grantosa and Hampton.

The victim, a 38-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.

Shooting near Grantosa and Hampton, Milwaukee

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.